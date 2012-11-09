State Dept: U.S. Economy 'Going to Get Downgraded'

In 2011, ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. debt to AA+ from AAA, after Congress and President Barack Obama agreed to raise the debt ceiling by $2.4 trillion. Analysts have said another downgrade would cause investors to lose more confidence in U.S. Treasury bills, which would put the world into a greater state of economic uncertainty.

Bostanjic said she felt the U.S. would get downgraded because those on both sides of the aisle will refuse to go through with sequestration cuts during the lame-duck session of Congress.

She went on to tell the foreign reporters that "investors may be impacted" if U.S. Treasury bills are downgraded but "it’s probably not a low enough change in the rating that they then therefore can’t buy Treasury bills."