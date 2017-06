So the diagnoses are all in -- the voting public has lost its collective mind; they've all been brainwashed by the media; the welfare class has taken over and is now in charge. The downhill slide has begun, and there's nothing to stop it. All that awaits us is the fate of Weimar Germany, if not The Road Warrior.

Read more: http://www.americanthinker.com/2012/11/squandered_trust.html#ixzz2BlaWC7bX