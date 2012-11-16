Women tied to Petraeus scandal visited White House | Fox News

The two women at the center of David Petraeus' downfall as CIA director visited the White House separately on various occasions in what appear to be unrelated calls that did not result in meetings with President Obama.

A White House official said Paula Broadwell, who was writing a book about Petraeus and eventually became his paramour, attended meetings in June 2009 and June 2011 on Afghanistan-Pakistan policy in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is located on the White House complex not far from the West Wing.