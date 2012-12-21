The Post Not-Apocalypse

Many people believe that the world will end tomorrow, 12-21-2012. But...

What if the day after the apocalypse dawns like any other day? 12-22-2012, just like January 1st after the new year? then what?

What if the apocalypse has been happening all the time?

Would many regret all the needless items bought on credit, bad habits and interpersonal turmoil/drama they were involved in?

Will we see a change in the amount of selfishness and our lack of connectedness with humanity?

It does not really matter whether tomorrow is the end of us or we all go in our own time. We will all certainly see our end.

So what really is the big deal about the concept of apocalypse? Why all the hubbub?

If you did not live the life you would have liked, take this as an opportunity to do so.

Let it all go and envision the world as a better place because you are in it. Then make decisions that actually better the people

around you. By bettering them, you better yourself.

If you make a bad decision, forgive yourself and resolve to make the correct decision if you get the chance again.

Now, if this is the end...

It will likely be due to the actions of man. If not a nuke tomorrow, maybe cancer in ten years.

Will I be judged differently in ten years than tomorrow? What if I live a hundred and twenty years?

Will my end be any less of an apocalypse then?