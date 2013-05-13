Harper Lee Claims Agent's Son in Law Swiped Rights to 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

Harper Lee sued her literary agent's son in law, claiming he took advantage of her age and infirmities to swipe royalties and the copyright to her only novel, "To Kill A Mockingbird."

Lee, 87, has lived a mostly secluded life in Monroeville, Ala., since the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel was published in 1960.

She sued three people and four corporate entities in Federal Court.

Lead defendant Samuel L. Pinkus is the son-in-law of her former literary agent, Eugene Winick.

Lee claims that Pinkus seized on her failing health a decade ago to seize her rights to "To Kill a Mockingbird," which has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and was made into an Oscar-winning film starring Gregory Peck.