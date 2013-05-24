Extremist Republicans Win (Even When They Lose)!

Here we are a full six months past the 2012 election. President Obama was reelected to a second term by a modest, yet comfortable margin. By all counts the conservative structure has taken a lickin' and has reorganized itself into a not-so-well-oiled scandal machine. It appears they have been outplayed at nearly every turn...

Yet looking at the top stories and discussions today and for the last two weeks it seems that every half cooked meme to come from the right wing propaganda machine is finding its way directly to our consciousness. Even as the contrived narrative of White House corruption unravels, as the official right wing power structure is collapsing, the undercurrents of their backward social sensibilities are cementing. The scene is spectacular and unmistakably in your face.

The implosion of the conservative power apparatus demands our attention. The outrageous, baseless narratives of Presidential malfeasance and scandal draw in people who have historically been remarkably fair minded and informative in their perspective. It compels some to the unrestrained bashing of the Tea Party or other factions of right wing fanaticism as if that would convince anyone or move the discussion forward.

For this, I cannot blame them. It is a noble quest to destroy ignorance and bigotry wherever we find it. But I propose that this ignorance and bigotry is not mere colloquialism but something much more sinister. It is an effort to pull our strings and place us in counterbalance to the right wing's own extremism. By maintaining this relationship with those we oppose, we are letting their actions control our own perspective.

I propose that even in winning every argument we are losing something of much greater value. I propose that the minds of right wing meddle have decided this is exactly what they wish to accomplish. If they cannot dominate the discussion they will destroy it altogether. And here we have several of my favorite all-time posters to the 'Vine who have not made a single positive remark in several days. What a shame!

Some years ago I came to realize that when one self defines as opposing something, they give up freedom to stand on their own. One who opposes links their fate to that which they oppose. They must always stand opposite and therefore are beholden to the actions of another. One who opposes becomes a reflexive response to an outside stimulus. Free thought is the cornerstone of a stable, peace-loving society. What I describe here is the opposite of free thought. It is a yoke one places upon the self via fixation with the actions and/or words of another. It is a position of powerlessness and a prison of extreme thoughts and emotions. I know, I have been there.

There is one way to truly destroy the power of extremism. It is time to cut loose from these ties of opposition and build something for ourselves and anyone else who wants to partake in reasoned self governance. The longer we stay and play to the rules of what we oppose, the longer they have to gain leverage and lay waste to our hard earned gains. Right now the extreme elements of our society are showing their own weakness. Right now is the time to use our strength to make real gains for humanity that reach back and forth between our own daily lives and the heights of global influence. That is our responsibility as free citizens and the very purpose of the Grand Experiment brought to life in America.