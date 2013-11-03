One of the most basic aspects of Tea Party-ship is the stance that less government is always better. "Less Gov't - More Freedom" was the theme at recent demonstrations and an underlying thread throughout Tea Party rhetoric. This concept practically defines the World view of Tea Party members.

I contend that this is a false concept. Less government does not always equal more freedom. Here's why: Corporations tread too. They have the power to influence the most intimate aspects of our lives without accountability to those (consumers) directly affected.

For the Tea Party the centerpiece of achieving small government is a policy platform that limits government oversight of business. At a time when white collar crime is running rampant, when many Americans are still reeling from the economic shock caused by widespread criminal activity in the banking industry the Tea Party is telling us to do away with government regulations designed to prevent corporations treading over the financial future of countless ordinary American citizens.

When one looks at the cash stream of the Tea Party, the reason for this dichotomy of principle is evident. The Tea Party is funded by big business. A large part of their financial support comes from some of the worst transgressors of corporate tyranny. By refusing to acknowledge that business can trample rights at least as aggressively as government, the Tea Party is providing cover for corporate masters to continue the abuse of public citizenry and subvert the democratic process.

The ultimate result of Tea Party policy is the right of business to make profit supersedes the right of ordinary citizens to not be victimized by criminal business practices. I'm not saying Tea Party members expressly promote this outcome but I think it is the goal of influential politicians and business people who bank roll the Tea Party to increase their own influence by limiting ordinary citizens access to their government. This is why they promote the fallacy of "Small Gov't - More Freedom."

The American government does have a long history of overreach and unnecessary limitation of personal freedoms. The recent example of NSA mass spying is quite disturbing in relation to freedom from government tyranny but something is not being said: Most or all of the data was obtained from collection processes of corporate entities. Without widespread data collection by business virtually none of the NSA spying would have been possible.

If it is an infringement when government does it, how is it not an infringement when corporations do it? How can the Tea Party expect an informed public to take them seriously in their quest to banish government tyranny when they so fervently support corporate tyranny?