Living With Lizard-Brain

Please don't move, cat!

If you move you may spill that drink.

Aah, but that drink has a life of its own.

I bought it fresh off the shelf

with some Obama bashing

and his "Black Friends".

Yes, I put the period after the F-bombing quotation.

Yes, I love the cops.

I despise murderers of any stripe.

If it's illegal and it doesn't hurt anybody?

Legalize it!

Or actually prove that it causes harm.

Like war causes harm.

Who pays for that by the way?

The hell of war goes on vacation to Africa and the Middle East.

That's where the real money gets made.

Also Pennsylvania, South Dakota and (of course) The Caymans.

Sony gave up on profits, they are now Communists.

Now I'm just being sarcastic.

It's an expensive hobby but it scratches the ego just right,

mental masturbation

and you watched,

Eww!