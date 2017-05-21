House May Need to Vote Again on GOP Obamacare Repeal Bill - Bloomberg

House Republicans barely managed to pass their Obamacare repeal bill earlier this month, and they now face the possibility of having to vote again on their controversial health measure. House Speaker Paul Ryan hasn’t yet sent the bill to the Senate because there’s a chance that parts of it may need to be redone, depending on how the Congressional Budget Office estimates its effects...

After celebrating passage of the American Health Care Act in the US House, Republican leaders are quietly holding the bill awaiting the Congressional Budget Office report which could conclude that parts of the bill would have to be rewritten in the House to meet budgeting requirements. If adjustments are deemed necessary, another vote would be needed in the House of Representatives which could be problematic for the GOP since the margin was so slim on the last vote. Some of their own party members had been unaware the bill has not yet been handed over to the US Senate for the next step in the lawmaking process.