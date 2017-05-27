The Proven Superiority Of Nonviolent Resistance

I wanted to put this up tonight because I see the push-back coming from the right and they are nothing short of the most authoritarian regime in modern history. We Americans need to watch out, protect ourselves and make sure to use the tools of non-violence to confront these demagogues who attack the peaceful and under-trodden because they need to conquer to maintain momentum. If we are to stand up to the bullies, we must be non-violent or else we risk losing our standing on the moral high ground and give them opportunity to legitimize their abuse. Stand strong my friends. History is on your side.